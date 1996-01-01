Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
A
The study of the structure and function of human organs
B
The study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope
C
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
D
The study of animal behavior in natural environments
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of microbiology. Microbiology is a branch of biology that deals with the study of microorganisms, which are organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristic of microorganisms. These include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and algae, all of which require a microscope to be observed.
Step 3: Analyze each option given in the problem. The first option relates to human organ structure and function, which is the focus of anatomy and physiology, not microbiology.
Step 4: The third option involves chemical reactions in living organisms, which is the domain of biochemistry rather than microbiology.
Step 5: The fourth option concerns animal behavior in natural environments, which falls under ethology or zoology, not microbiology. Therefore, the best description is the study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope.
