MacConkey agar plates represent which type of medium?
A
Enriched
B
Simple
C
Selective and differential
D
Reducing
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of MacConkey agar. It is designed to isolate and differentiate gram-negative bacteria, especially members of the Enterobacteriaceae family.
Step 2: Recognize that a selective medium contains components that inhibit the growth of certain microorganisms while allowing others to grow. MacConkey agar contains bile salts and crystal violet, which inhibit gram-positive bacteria, making it selective for gram-negative bacteria.
Step 3: Understand that a differential medium contains indicators that allow differentiation between types of bacteria based on their biological characteristics. MacConkey agar contains lactose and a pH indicator (neutral red) to differentiate lactose fermenters (which produce acid and turn the medium pink/red) from non-fermenters (which do not change the color).
Step 4: Compare MacConkey agar to other types of media: enriched media provide extra nutrients for fastidious organisms, simple media support general growth without selective or differential properties, and reducing media are used to grow anaerobes by removing oxygen.
Step 5: Conclude that MacConkey agar is both selective (for gram-negative bacteria) and differential (based on lactose fermentation), which matches the correct classification.
