In microbiology, foods that allow microorganisms to grow are called:
A
growth media
B
culture media
C
parasites
D
substrates
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for the term used in microbiology to describe foods or substances that support the growth of microorganisms.
Step 2: Recall that in microbiology, substances specifically designed to support the growth of microorganisms in a controlled environment are called 'media'.
Step 3: Differentiate between the options: 'growth media' and 'culture media' both relate to media that support microbial growth, but 'culture media' is the more commonly used term for the nutrient-rich substances used to grow microorganisms in the lab.
Step 4: Recognize that 'parasites' are organisms that live on or in a host and derive nutrients at the host's expense, not a type of food or medium for growth.
Step 5: Understand that 'substrates' generally refer to the surface or material on which an organism grows or a substance acted upon by an enzyme, but in this context, 'culture media' is the precise term for the nutrient-rich food for microorganisms.
