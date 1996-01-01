Understand the meaning of each term in the sequence related to infection: 'Encounter' is when the pathogen meets the host; 'Entry' is when the pathogen enters the host's body; 'Spread' refers to the movement of the pathogen within the host; 'Multiplication' is the reproduction of the pathogen inside the host; 'Damage' is the harm caused to host tissues; and 'Outcome' is the result of the infection (recovery, chronic infection, or death).