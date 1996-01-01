Understand the meaning of each term in the sequence related to infection: 'Encounter' is when the pathogen meets the host; 'Entry' is when the pathogen enters the host's body; 'Spread' refers to the movement of the pathogen within the host; 'Multiplication' is the reproduction of the pathogen inside the host; 'Damage' is the harm caused to host tissues; and 'Outcome' is the result of the infection (recovery, chronic infection, or death).
Recognize that infection begins with the pathogen encountering the host, which is the initial contact necessary for infection to start.
Next, the pathogen must enter the host through a suitable portal of entry to establish infection.
After entry, the pathogen spreads within the host to reach target tissues or organs where it can multiply effectively.
Following multiplication, the pathogen causes damage to host cells or tissues, leading to clinical symptoms, and finally, the outcome depends on the host-pathogen interaction.
