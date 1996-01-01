Why can bacterial contamination spread quickly when conditions are favorable for bacteria?
A
Bacteria reproduce rapidly through binary fission.
B
Bacteria only multiply in the absence of oxygen.
C
Bacteria cannot survive in moist environments.
D
Bacteria require complex nutrients to multiply.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial contamination spreads quickly primarily due to the way bacteria reproduce. The key process here is binary fission, which is a form of asexual reproduction where one bacterial cell divides into two identical daughter cells.
Recognize that under favorable conditions—such as optimal temperature, moisture, nutrient availability, and pH—bacteria can reproduce rapidly because binary fission can occur in as little as 20 minutes for some species.
Evaluate the incorrect options: bacteria do not only multiply in the absence of oxygen; many bacteria are aerobic and require oxygen, while others are anaerobic. Also, bacteria can survive and often thrive in moist environments, which actually support their growth.
Note that while some bacteria require complex nutrients, many can grow in relatively simple environments, and nutrient complexity is not the main reason for rapid spread under favorable conditions.
Conclude that the rapid reproduction through binary fission under favorable conditions is the primary reason bacterial contamination can spread quickly.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason