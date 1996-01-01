Which of the following is a common sign of cockroach infestation in a food establishment?
A
Visible spider webs near food storage areas
B
Unusual sour odor from refrigerators
C
Presence of dark, pepper-like droppings in corners and crevices
D
Accumulation of mold on food surfaces
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical signs of cockroach infestation by reviewing their behavior and physical evidence they leave behind.
Recognize that cockroaches often leave dark, pepper-like droppings, which are small fecal pellets, commonly found in corners and crevices where they hide.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to cockroach activity, such as visible spider webs (which indicate spiders, not cockroaches) and mold accumulation (which is related to moisture and spoilage, not pests).
Consider odors associated with infestations; while unusual odors can indicate problems, a sour odor from refrigerators is more likely due to spoiled food rather than cockroaches specifically.
Conclude that the presence of dark, pepper-like droppings is a reliable and common sign of cockroach infestation in food establishments.
