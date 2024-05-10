Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. The Gram stain is a simple stain.

b. Simple stains reveal information about size, shape, and arrangement.

c. Bright field microscopy requires a stained sample.

d. Dark field microscopy requires a stained sample.

e. The acid-fast stain detects peptidoglycan in the cell walls of certain bacteria.

f. Gram-positive bacteria have a thin peptidoglycan layer in the cell wall.