Select the most accurate statement. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. The Gram stain is a simple stain.

b. Bacterial endospores appear green from the acid-fast stain.

c. The acid-fast stain is used to detect bacteria that have a capsule.

d. Bacterial flagella can only be seen with electron microscopes.

e. The mordant in the Gram stain is iodine.