9. Microscopes
Gram Stain
2:31 minutes
Problem 1.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Select the most accurate statement. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. The Gram stain is a simple stain.
b. Bacterial endospores appear green from the acid-fast stain.
c. The acid-fast stain is used to detect bacteria that have a capsule.
d. Bacterial flagella can only be seen with electron microscopes.
e. The mordant in the Gram stain is iodine.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice