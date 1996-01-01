Which of the following white blood cells is classified as a granulocyte?
A
Monocyte
B
Neutrophil
C
Lymphocyte
D
Macrophage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of white blood cells (WBCs) into two main groups: granulocytes and agranulocytes. Granulocytes contain visible granules in their cytoplasm when stained and viewed under a microscope, while agranulocytes do not.
Recall the types of granulocytes: neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils. These cells have granules that contain enzymes and other substances important for immune responses.
Identify the given options and classify each: Monocytes and macrophages are agranulocytes (monocytes mature into macrophages), lymphocytes are also agranulocytes, and neutrophils are granulocytes.
Recognize that neutrophils are the most abundant type of granulocyte and play a key role in the innate immune response by engulfing and destroying pathogens.
Conclude that among the options provided, the neutrophil is the only white blood cell classified as a granulocyte.
