Which name is given to microbes that grow in environments where the pH is lower than 7?
A
Alkaliphiles
B
Thermophiles
C
Acidophiles
D
Halophiles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pH is a measure of acidity or alkalinity, where a pH less than 7 indicates an acidic environment.
Recognize that microbes are often classified based on the pH range in which they thrive: acidophiles prefer acidic conditions (pH < 7), neutrophiles prefer neutral pH (around 7), and alkaliphiles prefer basic or alkaline conditions (pH > 7).
Identify the term 'acidophiles' as the name given to microbes that grow optimally in acidic environments with pH lower than 7.
Note that 'alkaliphiles' are microbes that thrive in alkaline environments (pH > 7), 'thermophiles' prefer high temperatures, and 'halophiles' thrive in high salt concentrations, so these terms do not describe microbes growing in acidic conditions.
Conclude that the correct classification for microbes growing in environments with pH lower than 7 is 'acidophiles'.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason