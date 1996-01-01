Which type of graph would best illustrate the presence and abundance of nitrogen-fixing bacteria in different soil samples?
A
A line graph showing soil temperature changes over time
B
A bar graph showing the number of nitrogen-fixing bacteria in each soil sample
C
A scatter plot of soil pH versus moisture content
D
A pie chart showing the percentage of different minerals in the soil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the variables involved in the problem. Here, we want to illustrate the presence and abundance of nitrogen-fixing bacteria across different soil samples. This means we have categorical data (different soil samples) and numerical data (number of bacteria).
Step 2: Understand the purpose of the graph. We want to compare the abundance of bacteria between different soil samples clearly and effectively.
Step 3: Evaluate the types of graphs given: a line graph is best for showing changes over time, a scatter plot is good for showing relationships between two continuous variables, and a pie chart is used to show proportions of a whole.
Step 4: Recognize that a bar graph is ideal for comparing quantities across different categories, such as the number of nitrogen-fixing bacteria in each soil sample.
Step 5: Conclude that a bar graph will best illustrate the presence and abundance of nitrogen-fixing bacteria in different soil samples because it clearly shows differences in bacterial counts across categories.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason