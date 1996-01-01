Why is the action of phagocytes considered a nonspecific response in the immune system?
A
Phagocytes only respond to viral infections and ignore bacteria.
B
Phagocytes require prior exposure to a pathogen to mount a response.
C
Phagocytes attack any foreign particle or pathogen without distinguishing its specific identity.
D
Phagocytes produce antibodies that target specific antigens.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between specific (adaptive) and nonspecific (innate) immune responses. The innate immune system responds to pathogens in a general way, while the adaptive immune system targets specific pathogens.
Recognize that phagocytes are part of the innate immune system and act as first responders to any foreign particles or pathogens, regardless of their specific identity.
Note that phagocytes do not require prior exposure to a pathogen to respond; they recognize common molecular patterns found on many pathogens, known as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
Understand that phagocytes engulf and digest pathogens through a process called phagocytosis, which is a broad mechanism not tailored to specific pathogens.
Contrast this with the adaptive immune system, where cells produce antibodies that specifically target antigens, a process that requires prior exposure and specificity, which phagocytes do not perform.
