At what temperature range do most foodborne pathogens grow most rapidly?
A
Below 0°C
B
Above 60°C
C
Between 20°C and 45°C
D
Between 50°C and 70°C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that foodborne pathogens are microorganisms that cause illness when ingested through contaminated food.
Recall that microbial growth depends heavily on temperature, with different microbes having specific temperature ranges where they grow best.
Recognize that temperatures below 0°C generally inhibit microbial growth because freezing slows down or stops metabolic processes.
Know that temperatures above 60°C usually kill most pathogens or significantly reduce their growth due to heat denaturation of proteins.
Identify that most foodborne pathogens grow most rapidly in the temperature range known as the 'danger zone,' which is typically between 20°C and 45°C, where conditions are optimal for their metabolism and reproduction.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason