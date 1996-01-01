A wet mount is suitable for observing which of the following?
A
Viruses
B
Fixed and stained bacterial cells
C
Live, motile microorganisms such as protozoa
D
Fungal spores after Gram staining
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a wet mount preparation is: it involves placing a drop of liquid specimen on a slide and covering it with a coverslip to observe live microorganisms under a microscope without staining or fixing.
Recognize that wet mounts are ideal for observing live, motile organisms because they allow movement to be seen in real time, which is not possible with fixed or stained samples.
Recall that viruses are too small to be seen with a light microscope and require special techniques like electron microscopy, so they are not suitable for wet mount observation.
Note that fixed and stained bacterial cells, as well as fungal spores after Gram staining, are dead and immobilized due to the preparation process, making wet mounts unsuitable for their observation.
Conclude that wet mounts are best suited for observing live, motile microorganisms such as protozoa, which can be seen moving in the liquid medium.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason