Which of the following is the best descriptive term for the resident microbiota?
A
Normal flora
B
Opportunistic pathogens
C
Transient microbiota
D
Pathogenic organisms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'resident microbiota' — these are the microorganisms that permanently live on or within the human body without causing harm under normal conditions.
Step 2: Review the options given: 'Normal flora', 'Opportunistic pathogens', 'Transient microbiota', and 'Pathogenic organisms'.
Step 3: Define each term: 'Normal flora' refers to the typical microorganisms regularly found in a healthy individual; 'Opportunistic pathogens' are microbes that can cause disease when the host's defenses are compromised; 'Transient microbiota' are temporary microbes that do not permanently colonize the body; 'Pathogenic organisms' are microbes that cause disease.
Step 4: Compare these definitions to the concept of resident microbiota, which aligns best with 'Normal flora' because these microbes are consistently present and usually beneficial or harmless.
Step 5: Conclude that the best descriptive term for resident microbiota is 'Normal flora' based on their permanent and non-harmful presence in the body.
