Which of the following is an example of medical asepsis?
A
Using a laminar flow hood to culture bacteria
B
Washing hands before and after patient contact
C
Wearing a sterile gown and gloves during surgery
D
Sterilizing surgical instruments in an autoclave
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of medical asepsis, which refers to practices that reduce the number and spread of microorganisms to prevent infection, but do not necessarily eliminate all microorganisms (unlike surgical asepsis).
Review each option and classify it as either medical asepsis or surgical asepsis based on the level of microbial control involved.
Recognize that 'Using a laminar flow hood to culture bacteria' is a technique to maintain a sterile environment, which is more aligned with surgical asepsis or sterile technique.
Identify that 'Washing hands before and after patient contact' is a fundamental practice of medical asepsis aimed at reducing microbial transmission.
Note that 'Wearing a sterile gown and gloves during surgery' and 'Sterilizing surgical instruments in an autoclave' are examples of surgical asepsis, which involves complete elimination of microorganisms.
