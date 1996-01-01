It is inappropriate to prescribe antibacterial agents to treat colds or flu because:
A
Colds and flu are caused by viruses, which are not affected by antibacterial agents.
B
Antibacterial agents are only effective against fungal infections.
C
Colds and flu are caused by bacteria that are resistant to all antibiotics.
D
Antibacterial agents can only be used to prevent infections, not to treat them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cause of colds and flu: These illnesses are caused by viruses, not bacteria.
Recall the mechanism of antibacterial agents: They target bacterial structures or processes, such as cell walls or protein synthesis, which viruses do not possess.
Recognize that antibacterial agents have no effect on viruses because viruses replicate inside host cells and lack the bacterial targets.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Antibacterial agents are not effective against fungal infections (those require antifungal agents), and colds and flu are not caused by bacteria, so resistance is irrelevant here.
Conclude that prescribing antibacterial agents for viral infections like colds and flu is inappropriate because they will not treat the viral infection.
