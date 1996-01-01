Which of the following best describes the key discovery that advanced efforts to control infectious diseases?
A
Recognition that the immune system can develop specific memory against pathogens
B
Discovery that antibiotics are effective against all types of infections, including viral
C
Understanding that all diseases are caused by environmental toxins
D
Realization that handwashing alone can eliminate all infectious diseases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of infectious disease control by reviewing major historical advances in microbiology and medicine.
Step 2: Evaluate each option by considering its scientific accuracy and impact on disease control efforts.
Step 3: Recognize that antibiotics are effective primarily against bacterial infections, not viral infections, so the statement about antibiotics being effective against all types of infections is incorrect.
Step 4: Understand that while environmental toxins can cause some diseases, not all diseases are caused by them, so that option is inaccurate.
Step 5: Appreciate that handwashing is a critical infection control measure but does not eliminate all infectious diseases, whereas the immune system's ability to develop specific memory against pathogens is fundamental to long-term immunity and vaccine development, making it the key discovery.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason