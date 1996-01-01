In the final stages of production, a pharmaceutical is sterilized. Which of the following best describes the purpose of sterilization in this context?
A
To reduce the number of pathogenic microorganisms to safe levels
B
To inhibit the growth of microorganisms without killing them
C
To eliminate all forms of microbial life, including bacterial spores
D
To remove only vegetative bacterial cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of sterilization in microbiology: Sterilization is a process that aims to eliminate all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores.
Compare sterilization with other microbial control methods: For example, disinfection reduces the number of pathogenic microorganisms to safe levels but does not necessarily kill all microbes or spores; while antisepsis inhibits growth without killing, and sanitization reduces microbial load to safe levels.
Recognize that bacterial spores are highly resistant forms of bacteria that can survive harsh conditions and are not eliminated by methods that only remove vegetative cells or inhibit growth.
In the context of pharmaceutical production, sterilization ensures that the final product is free from any viable microorganisms, including spores, to guarantee safety and prevent contamination.
Therefore, the purpose of sterilization in this context is best described as the elimination of all forms of microbial life, including bacterial spores.
