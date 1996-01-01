Which of the following is the most effective way for food workers to prevent physical food hazards from injuring customers?
A
Inspect ingredients and food products for foreign objects before preparation and serving.
B
Store food at low temperatures to slow microbial growth.
C
Use chemical sanitizers on all food contact surfaces.
D
Wash hands thoroughly before handling food.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what physical food hazards are: these are foreign objects like glass, metal shards, or plastic pieces that can accidentally get into food and cause injury.
Recognize that preventing physical hazards involves identifying and removing these foreign objects before the food reaches the customer.
Evaluate each option in terms of its effectiveness against physical hazards: storing food at low temperatures mainly controls microbial growth, not physical objects; chemical sanitizers clean surfaces but do not remove physical contaminants from food; washing hands prevents microbial contamination but does not address physical hazards directly.
Focus on the option that involves inspecting ingredients and food products for foreign objects before preparation and serving, as this directly targets the prevention of physical hazards.
Conclude that the most effective way to prevent physical food hazards is to carefully inspect all ingredients and food products to ensure no foreign objects are present before the food is prepared or served.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason