Which term best describes disinfectants that are applied directly to inanimate objects such as instruments, tools, or equipment to reduce microbial contamination?
A
Surface disinfectants
B
Sterilants
C
Antiseptics
D
Antibiotics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about disinfectants used on inanimate objects like instruments, tools, or equipment to reduce microbial contamination.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of the terms: 'Sterilants' are agents that destroy all forms of microbial life, including spores; 'Antiseptics' are chemicals applied to living tissues to reduce microbial presence; 'Antibiotics' are substances used to kill or inhibit bacteria inside the body; 'Surface disinfectants' are chemicals applied to inanimate surfaces to reduce or eliminate microbes.
Step 3: Identify that the question specifies application on inanimate objects, which excludes antiseptics (used on living tissue) and antibiotics (used internally).
Step 4: Recognize that sterilants are a type of disinfectant but are specifically used for complete sterilization, which is more intense than general disinfection.
Step 5: Conclude that the best term describing disinfectants applied directly to inanimate objects to reduce microbial contamination is 'Surface disinfectants'.
