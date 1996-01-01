Which of the following best describes the effect of sterilization on bacterial endospores?
A
Sterilization destroys all forms of microbial life, including endospores.
B
Sterilization is ineffective against both bacteria and endospores.
C
Sterilization kills most bacteria but does not affect endospores.
D
Sterilization only inhibits the growth of endospores but does not kill them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of sterilization: Sterilization is a process that aims to eliminate all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial endospores.
Recall the nature of bacterial endospores: Endospores are highly resistant dormant structures formed by some bacteria to survive extreme conditions, making them more difficult to destroy than vegetative cells.
Recognize that sterilization methods (such as autoclaving, which uses high-pressure saturated steam at 121°C) are specifically designed to destroy even the most resistant forms of microbial life, including endospores.
Compare sterilization to other microbial control methods: Unlike disinfection or antisepsis, which may only reduce or inhibit microbial growth, sterilization ensures complete destruction of all microorganisms and spores.
Conclude that the best description of sterilization's effect on bacterial endospores is that it destroys all forms of microbial life, including endospores.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason