Which of the following is the best way to protect food from deliberate tampering?
A
Washing food thoroughly before consumption
B
Using chemical preservatives in all food products
C
Storing food at low temperatures
D
Implementing strict access controls and monitoring in food production areas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: deliberate tampering refers to intentional contamination or alteration of food by someone with harmful intent.
Evaluate each option based on its ability to prevent intentional tampering rather than accidental contamination or spoilage.
Recognize that washing food thoroughly helps reduce microbial contamination but does not prevent someone from deliberately tampering with food before consumption.
Consider that using chemical preservatives and storing food at low temperatures mainly prevent spoilage and microbial growth, but they do not stop a person from intentionally contaminating the food.
Conclude that the best protection against deliberate tampering involves controlling who has access to food production and storage areas, and monitoring these areas to detect and prevent unauthorized actions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason