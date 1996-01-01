Which of the following items or surfaces should be disinfected following a patient examination to prevent the spread of infectious agents?
A
Exam tables and any surfaces that came into contact with the patient
B
Only the patient's clothing
C
Ceiling tiles and light fixtures
D
Floors in all rooms, regardless of patient contact
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of disinfection in a clinical setting: it aims to eliminate or reduce infectious agents on surfaces that are likely to transmit pathogens between patients or healthcare workers.
Identify which surfaces are most likely to come into direct contact with the patient or their bodily fluids during an examination, such as exam tables and any surfaces touched by the patient.
Recognize that items like the patient's clothing are not typically disinfected by healthcare providers, as this is the patient's responsibility and clothing is not a surface that healthcare workers disinfect.
Note that ceiling tiles and light fixtures are generally not touched during patient care and thus are not priority surfaces for disinfection after each patient examination.
Understand that while floors may be cleaned regularly, disinfecting floors in all rooms regardless of patient contact is not necessary after every patient examination, as floors are less likely to be a direct source of transmission.
