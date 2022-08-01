Phases of Glycolysis

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the phases of glycol icis. And so the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration which is glycol icis actually consists of a series of 10 reactions and these 10 reactions that make up like a'Lexus are actually split or grouped into two phases and these two phases we have number down below one and two. And so the first phase of glycol ISIS is the energy investment phase. And the second phase of glycol ISIS is the energy harvest phase. And so in the first phase of glycol, assist the energy investment phase, as its name implies, it's going to be a phase that requires an investment or an input of energy and that input of energy is going to come from using to 80 P molecules. Now the energy investment phase actually ends with the production of two glycerol to hide three phosphate molecules or to G three P molecules for short. And so glycerol, three phosphate or G three P is really the intermediate molecule between the two phases of glycol icis. And so the energy investment phase ends with G three P. And the energy harvest phase begins with G three P. And so in the energy harvest phase, as its name implies, it is going to harvest energy or in other words produce energy and it's going to produce this energy by forming two and a D H molecules and a total of 4 80 P molecules and these 4 80 P molecules are produced during the energy harvest phase. Now if we want to consider the net products produced from both the energy investment and energy harvest phase, then we need to consider this line of text right here and so the net products from one single glucose molecule going through the entire process of glycolic sis is gonna be the formation of two piru bait molecules. Since we know the glucose gets split and converted into two piru bait molecules, there will also be to N A. D. H molecules produced to n A D. H electron carriers produced. And in terms of the net amount of a T. P, there's actually going to be to net a tee pee molecules produced. And the reason for this is because even though 4 80 P s are being produced in the energy harvest phase, we have to consider that we had to use to a tee pee molecules and the energy investment phase. And so when you consider that there's only a total of two net a tps produced throughout this entire process of glycol icis. Now, the two piru baits that are formed are actually going to be transported to the mitochondrial matrix in eukaryotic organisms and the mitochondrial matrix is really just the inside of the mitochondria. And this is where the next step of cellular respiration will begin. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these phases of glycol icis. And so this entire box that you see here represents all of glycol icis which notice starts with a glucose molecule with six carbons and ends with two piru bait molecules each with three carbons. And so notice that this entire process of glycol is this is broken down into two phases here in red. We have the energy investment phase and then uh here in blue we have the energy harvest phase and right in between the two is the molecule G three P glycerol to hide three phosphate. And so in the energy investment phase, the first phase here, energy must be invested to a tee pee molecules are going to be used up, they're going to be burnt. And so that is the energy investment phase, Those 80 P. S are being invested to begin the process of glycol Asus and the energy investment phase ends with the production of two G three P molecules. As you see here, then the energy harvest phase over here is going to begin with those G three P molecules and through a series of many different reactions, the energy harvest phase is going to harvest energy by producing two N A D H. And by producing a total of 4 80 PS two here and two over here. And so if we are considering once again the net amount of eight ep molecules produced, we need to remember that in the energy harvest phase over here in blue there's a total of 4 80 P. S produced. However in the energy investment phase here we had to burn to a Tps consume to a Tps. And so we have to subtract four minus two to get a total of two net a Tps produced in the entire process of glycol icis from start to finish, including both the energy investment and energy harvest phase. And so these piru molecules are then going to enter into the mitochondrial matrix in order for the next step of cellular respiration to take place. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the phases of glycol assist and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward and continue to learn more as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

