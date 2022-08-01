Glycolysis

In this video, we're going to introduce Glide, Kalle, ASUs and so Glide Colle. Assis is the very first step of cellular respiration, and it involves the breakdown of a single glucose molecule into two piru of eight molecules. And so when we take a look at the term glide calluses, you'll find these two routes embedded. You'll find the root glencoe and you'll find the root license. And so the root Glick oh, is a route that means sugar. And so glucose is indeed a sugar. And of course, the root license is a route that means to break down. And so when you put these two routes together, Glencoe and license, you get like calluses, which means really breaking down a sugar or breaking down specifically, glucose and glucose is gonna get broken down into two Piru bit molecules. So let's take a look at our image down below here at glide calluses and notice that it starts with a single glucose molecule, and it ends with two Piru V eight molecules, just as we indicated up above. Now it's very important to note that glucose has a total of six carbon atoms, and so notice that down below. We're representing Glucose as these six black circles, and each of these black circles represents one of the carbon atoms found in glucose. Now, glucose does have other types of atoms as well. But when your textbooks and professors are talking about cellular respiration, they mainly tend to focus on the carbon atoms of glucose. And so the glucose here starts with six carbon atoms. And at the end of cellular respiration, I'm sorry. At the end of like Kalle ASUs noticed that the glucose molecule was broken apart into two Piru molecules, each with three carbon atoms. So here we have one pirouette molecule, and here we have a second pirouette molecule. Now it's important to note that as we move forward with Arabic cellular respiration, all six of the carbon atoms that were originally found in glucose are all going to end up being converted to carbon dioxide or CO two. And this is specifically going to happen in the 2nd and 3rd steps of cellular respiration. So this is something to look forward to as we move forward in our course that all of the glucose molecules carbon atoms are all going to eventually end up as carbon dioxide and that carbon dioxide is ultimately gonna end up getting exhaled or breathe out into the environment. Now glide Colle Assis is the Onley step of aerobic cellular respiration that occurs outside of the mitochondria in the cell's cytoplasm. And so this is very important to note, and it's also Glen Collis. This is also the Onley stage of cellular respiration that does not require oxygen, and so that's also a very important key feature to remember about. Like Collis is Glen Collis is can occur in both the presence and the absence of oxygen. And that is not the case with all of the other stages of cellular respiration. So notice down below in our image. Here we have the process of glide. Collis is here in this box, which takes a single glucose molecule with six carbon atoms and breaks it up into two pirouette molecules, each with three carbon atoms, and notice that the process of glide collis iss is occurring on the outside of the mitochondria. So here we have the mitochondria, but like colossus occurs on the outside of the mitochondria, and it's the Onley stage of Arabic cellular respiration that occurs outside of the mitochondria. All of the other stages occur inside of the mitochondria. And once again, like dialysis is the Onley stage that does not require oxygen. Now here, down below. Noticed that were saying that Glen Collis is occurs once again outside mitochondria, specifically in the cells Cytoplasm. So the location of like dialysis is definitely an important feature to remember because like Collis occurs outside of the mitochondria in the cell cytoplasm and all of the other stages occur inside of the mitochondria. Now this here concludes our brief introduction to Glide Collis is and will continue to talk. Maura Maura, about Glen Collis as we move forward here in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

