Remembering Phases of Glycolysis

in this video, what we have is a silly memory tool for helping you with remembering the phases of glycol icis. And so when it comes to the phases of glycol icis, you can remember that Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico. And so if you can remember that Gary invest to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico then hopefully that can help you remember these phases of like Wallace. And so the G. And Gary here can help you remember that the process of glycol Icis starts with a glucose molecule which has six carbons represented by these six black circles that you see here. And then the I in invests is going to stand for the I. In the investment phase which is the very first phase of like hollis is where the cell needs to invest to a tee pee molecules. In order to get the process of glycol icis started then the H. And harvest is going to stand for the H. And the harvest phase of glycol assist, which is the second phase of glycol assist, where the cell can double the amount of energy that it invested. And so it's able to produce 4 80 P. S. And a total net of 2 80 P. S. Since it had to invest to a Tps to begin with, then the P. And profits is going to stand for the p and piru bait because this is ultimately what the process of glycol icis ends with the formation of 23 carbon piru bait molecules. So you can see those 23 carbon piru baits highlighted here and then Once these Piru baits have been formed, the process of glycolic this is over. So you can see here that the process of glycol ISIS is indicated by this green box. And what needs to happen is these two piru baits that were formed. They need to travel to the mitochondria. And so that is where this Mexico comes into place. So traveling to Mexico represents traveling the piru baits traveling to the mitochondria. And so that is where the second uh stage of cellular respiration will take place. And so notice here what we have in this image is a mitochondria that is chilling on the beach in Mexico, sipping on some pina coladas or something like that. And so hopefully uh this little memory tool here, Gary invest to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico can help you with remembering the phases of like dialysis. And so that being said, we'll be able to apply some of these concepts moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

