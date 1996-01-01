Which of the following is an example of a localized infection?
A
Septicemia
B
HIV infection
C
Influenza
D
Boil (furuncle)
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a localized infection. A localized infection is confined to a specific part of the body, such as a single tissue or organ, and does not spread widely through the bloodstream or other systems.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if the infection is localized or systemic. Septicemia is a systemic infection because it involves the presence of pathogens in the bloodstream, spreading throughout the body.
Step 3: HIV infection is systemic as well, since it affects the immune system broadly and is not confined to one location.
Step 4: Influenza is a respiratory infection that affects multiple parts of the respiratory tract and can have systemic symptoms, so it is not considered localized.
Step 5: A boil (furuncle) is a localized infection because it is confined to a specific area of the skin, typically involving a hair follicle and surrounding tissue, making it a classic example of a localized infection.
