Which of the following is an appropriate guideline for collecting specimens in microbiology?
A
Use sterile containers to prevent contamination.
B
Collect specimens after starting antibiotic therapy.
C
Label specimens with only the patient's initials.
D
Store all specimens at room temperature regardless of type.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of specimen collection in microbiology: Proper collection is crucial to avoid contamination and ensure accurate test results.
Recognize that using sterile containers is essential because it prevents the introduction of external microorganisms that could interfere with the analysis.
Know that collecting specimens after starting antibiotic therapy is not recommended, as antibiotics can reduce or eliminate the target microorganisms, leading to false-negative results.
Remember that labeling specimens with only the patient's initials is insufficient; full patient identification is necessary to avoid mix-ups and ensure traceability.
Be aware that storage conditions vary depending on the specimen type; not all specimens should be stored at room temperature, as some require refrigeration or other specific conditions to preserve microbial viability.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason