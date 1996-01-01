Who is credited with first observing microorganisms?
A
Louis Pasteur
B
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek
C
Robert Koch
D
Joseph Lister
1
Understand the historical context of microbiology and the development of microscopy in the 17th century.
Recognize that the first person to observe microorganisms was a pioneer in using early microscopes to view tiny life forms.
Identify Antonie van Leeuwenhoek as the scientist who, using his handcrafted microscopes, was the first to observe and describe microorganisms such as bacteria and protozoa.
Note that Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch, and Joseph Lister made significant contributions to microbiology later, such as germ theory and sterilization techniques, but were not the first to observe microorganisms.
Conclude that Antonie van Leeuwenhoek is credited with the first observation of microorganisms due to his groundbreaking microscopic studies.
