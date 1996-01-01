The nurse is caring for a client with herpes zoster. The nurse documents the lesions as:
A
maculopapular rash on the palms and soles
B
grouped vesicles on an erythematous base following a dermatomal pattern
C
bullae with honey-colored crusts
D
pustules scattered over the entire body
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the clinical presentation of herpes zoster. Herpes zoster, also known as shingles, is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus and typically presents as grouped vesicles on an erythematous (red) base.
Step 2: Recognize the characteristic distribution pattern. The lesions usually follow a dermatomal pattern, meaning they appear along the sensory nerve distribution on one side of the body, not crossing the midline.
Step 3: Differentiate herpes zoster lesions from other types of skin lesions. For example, maculopapular rashes are flat and raised spots, bullae are large fluid-filled blisters often associated with other conditions, and pustules contain pus and are scattered in infections like chickenpox or bacterial infections.
Step 4: Match the description to the correct documentation. Since herpes zoster lesions are grouped vesicles on an erythematous base following a dermatomal pattern, this is the accurate way to document the lesions.
Step 5: Conclude that the other options (maculopapular rash on palms and soles, bullae with honey-colored crusts, pustules scattered over the entire body) do not fit the typical presentation of herpes zoster and are more characteristic of other dermatological conditions.
