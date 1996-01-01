Which of the following is NOT a typical effect of exotoxins on target cells?
A
Disruption of cell membrane integrity
B
Promotion of uncontrolled cell division
C
Inhibition of protein synthesis
D
Interference with nerve signal transmission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what exotoxins are. Exotoxins are toxic proteins secreted by certain bacteria that target specific cellular functions in host cells.
Step 2: Review the typical effects of exotoxins on target cells. Common effects include disruption of cell membrane integrity, inhibition of protein synthesis, and interference with nerve signal transmission.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the question to determine if it aligns with known exotoxin effects. For example, disruption of cell membranes and inhibition of protein synthesis are well-documented exotoxin actions.
Step 4: Consider the option 'Promotion of uncontrolled cell division.' This effect is generally not associated with exotoxins but rather with other factors such as oncogenes or carcinogens.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Promotion of uncontrolled cell division' is NOT a typical effect of exotoxins, distinguishing it from the other listed effects.
