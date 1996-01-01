Local edema, swollen lymph nodes, fever, soreness, and abscesses are indications of which of the following?
A
Viral replication
B
Genetic mutation
C
Antibody production
D
Inflammation
Step 1: Identify the symptoms described: local edema (swelling), swollen lymph nodes, fever, soreness, and abscesses. These are signs of the body's response to injury or infection.
Step 2: Understand that viral replication refers to the process by which viruses reproduce inside host cells, which does not directly cause swelling or abscesses as primary symptoms.
Step 3: Recognize that genetic mutation involves changes in DNA sequences and is not a direct cause of the symptoms listed.
Step 4: Know that antibody production is part of the immune response but does not itself cause swelling, fever, or abscess formation; rather, it is a defense mechanism.
Step 5: Conclude that the symptoms are characteristic of inflammation, which is the body's protective response to harmful stimuli such as pathogens or injury, involving increased blood flow, immune cell activation, and tissue changes leading to swelling, fever, and abscess formation.
