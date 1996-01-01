Which of the following accurately describes the 'link' of modes of transmission in the chain of infection?
A
It refers to the method by which a pathogen is transferred from the reservoir to a susceptible host.
B
It describes the body's immune response to invading microorganisms.
C
It is the process by which pathogens are destroyed by disinfectants.
D
It is the physical location where the pathogen multiplies and survives.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the 'chain of infection' concept, which consists of several links that describe how an infectious disease spreads from one source to another.
Step 2: Identify that the 'link' of modes of transmission specifically refers to the way a pathogen moves from its reservoir (where it lives and multiplies) to a susceptible host (someone who can be infected).
Step 3: Recognize that modes of transmission can include direct contact, indirect contact, droplet, airborne, vector-borne, and other pathways by which pathogens are transferred.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other concepts such as the body's immune response (which is the host's defense mechanism), disinfection (which is the destruction of pathogens), and the reservoir itself (which is the physical location where pathogens survive).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the 'link' of modes of transmission is the method by which a pathogen is transferred from the reservoir to a susceptible host.
