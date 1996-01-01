Which term best describes a small, circumscribed lesion containing pus, often associated with bacterial infections?
A
Vesicle
B
Papule
C
Macule
D
Pustule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each term related to skin lesions. A vesicle is a small fluid-filled blister, a papule is a small raised solid bump, a macule is a flat, discolored spot, and a pustule is a small, circumscribed lesion containing pus.
Step 2: Recognize that pus is a thick fluid composed of dead white blood cells, bacteria, and tissue debris, typically indicating an infection, especially bacterial.
Step 3: Identify that the question asks for a lesion containing pus, which immediately narrows the options to pustule, as it is specifically defined by the presence of pus.
Step 4: Compare the other options to the characteristic of containing pus: vesicles contain clear fluid, papules are solid without fluid, and macules are flat and do not contain fluid or pus.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'pustule' best fits the description of a small, circumscribed lesion containing pus, often associated with bacterial infections.
