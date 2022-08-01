in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on a process known as quorum sensing. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that biofilms are groups or communities of cells that live together encased in an extra cellular pollen eric substance or E. P. S. And so we know that these biofilms actually contain many different cell types and these different cell types can actually have the ability to communicate with one another in a chemical way. And so a process known as quorum sensing is the name of one of the processes by which these cells can actually communicate with one another. And so quorum sensing is a bacterial process of detecting their own population density or even detecting the presence of other cells. And so uh quorum sensing allows for the detection of extra cellular signaling molecules that are going to be released or secreted by other cells in the extra cellular pollen merrick substance. And the signaling molecule concentration is actually going to increase Okay with an increase in the cell density. And so the higher, by detecting these chemical concentrations, they're also able to detect the cell densities either of their own population or of the population of other cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of quorum sensing. And so notice over here on the left hand side that we're showing you some bacterial cells. Uh and these bacterial cells notice that are in a relatively low density. There are not that many bacterial cells over here. So the bacterial cell concentration is quite low over here and having a lower bacterial cell concentration is going to lead to having a lower signaling molecule concentration, or the signal molecule concentration also being low. And so notice that here in pink, these pink circles actually represent the signaling molecules. And so the signaling molecules are being produced and released by these bacteria. And so uh the lower the less bacteria there are, the less signaling molecules will be released. And so having a low concentration of this particular signaling molecule is a way for the cells to detect um a low density of the cells. And so having a low concentration of the signaling molecule could initiate these cells to begin replicating and start to create more cells. And so that's what we see over here on the right hand side is a lot more bacterial cells notice that there are a lot more bacterial cells and with higher bacterial cell concentration that is going to lead to a higher signaling molecule concentration. And so the signal molecule concentration is much higher with the higher self density. And so because these bacterial cells have the ability to detect this signaling molecule, uh they have the ability to detect the density of their own population and the density of other cell populations as well. And so quorum sensing is an amazing ability that these bacterial cells can have. And once again, quorum sensing is something that can allow bacterial cells within a biofilm to communicate with each other. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on quorum sensing, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts