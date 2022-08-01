in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the steps of biofilm development. And so biofilm development actually occurs in a series of four stages that we have numbered down below one through four. And each of these numbers that you see in the text correspond with the numbers that you see down below in our image. And so in the very first step or stage of biofilm development, What we have is the process of attachment, which, as its name implies, is when the cells are actually going to attach themselves to the surface where the biofilm will begin to develop. And this process of attachment is driven by the bacterial cell structures known as for embryo, which recall from our previous sell videos are these bacterial cell structures that are small and very important for attaching to surfaces. And if you take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, we have a visualization of this first stage of attachment where cells such as bacterial cells will attach themselves to the surface, where the biofilm will begin to develop in the second stage of biofilm development. What we have is colonization. And in this process those cells that attached are going to begin to multiply and grow as the extra cellular pollen, merrick substance or the E. P. S. Is going to be produced. And so if we take a look at our second stage down below, which is again the process of colonization uh noticed that these bacterial cells that have attached are now beginning to multiply and grow as they contribute to forming the extra cellular pol american substance which is this gray which is uh being represented by this gray background that you see in the back. Uh Then in the third step of biofilm development. What we have is the process of maturation. And in this process uh the biofilm is going to begin to mature and grow in different ways by having other cells attach and so other cells will attach and also multiply and contribute to the growth of the extra cellular pol american substance or the E. P. S. And so if you take a look at our image down below at stage three maturation, uh there are other cells that are going to begin to attach and begin to contribute to the growth of the extra cellular pol american substance. So the biofilm is beginning to grow and is really starting to gain more cells to become a community or group of cells. And then in the fourth and final step here, what we have is the process of dispersal. And this is when cells can actually detach themselves from the biofilm and the extra cellular polymorphic substance and can actually leave to help create new biofilms and new locations. And so if you take a look at this image down below, over here on the right hand side, notice that this is the process of dispersal. When you can see here is that there are some bacterial cells that are breaking free from the extra cellular polly merrick substance, breaking free from the biofilm and so they can travel to new locations and try to attach themselves and begin the process of creating a biofilm in a completely different location. Now, one thing that's also important to note about these biofilms, these communities of cells that are encased in this E. P. S. Um is that the cells that are within the biofilm are actually capable of communicating and so they can communicate with each other in a chemical way. And uh this chemical communication is actually uh described in the process of quorum sensing. And so we'll be able to talk more about quorum sensing and this chemical communication in our next lesson video. But for now, this year concludes our brief lesson on the steps of biofilm development, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts