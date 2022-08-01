in this video we're going to begin our lesson on biofilms. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that biofilms can be defined as groups or communities of cells that are encased in a slime like layer anchored to a surface. Now this slime like layer is actually referred to as the extra cellular pollen merrick substance. Or in other words the E. P. S. For short. And so this extra cellular problematic substance or the E. P. S. For short can be defined as a sticky slime like matrix that is secreted by cells and helps to support biofilm structure. Now this extra cellular polymorphic substance or E. P. S. Actually serves to protect cells within the biofilm and so it protects cells within the biofilm from harmful conditions such as UV. Light chemical toxins and antibiotics. And so these biofilm communities of cells really can help to protect cells and can be beneficial for cells. And even resistance genes can actually be transferred between organisms through the D. N. A. That's actually secreted into this extra cellular polly merrick substance or E. P. S. And so if we take a look at this image down below notice that we're focusing in on biofilms and once again biofilms are going to be communities and groups of cells that live together. And so notice that here in this image on the left we're showing you a biofilm communities of cells, bacteria and archaea that live together encased in this extra cellular pollen merrick substance which is really just this entire gray border and background that we're showing you. And so notice zooming in here were saying that the extra cellular problematic substance is abbreviated as the E. P. S. And it is going to be secreted by these cells and helps to create the sticky matrix that ultimately protect cells from harmful conditions such as UV light and toxins. And so notice that we're showing you the toxins and UV light somewhat bouncing off to portray the fact that they are protected from those agents. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're also sending you some pretty cool images of multiple bacterial species in a biofilm here and also staphylococcus aureus bacteria in a biofilm as well. And so you can see uh this grayish like structure uh here. All the way through out here, extending between these cells is what the extra cellular pol american substance is. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to biofilms. And as we move forward, we'll be able to learn more about biofilms and apply these concepts as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts