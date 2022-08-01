F’ Cell Conjugation

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on F. Prime cell conjugation where the little apostrophe here is the prime and so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that F plasma integration into the host chromosome is a reversible process that can regenerate F plus cells when the entire F plasmid is X. Iced. However, the excision process of this integrated F plasma is air prone and so on some occasions, donor DNA can actually be X. Iced with the F plasma creating what we call F prime cells. And so F prime cells are really just cells that have an ex iced F plasma that contains a small fragment of the cells chromosome, all DNA. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these F prime cells and we're going to focus specifically on the top half of this image which is showing you F. Prime cell formation. And so in this uh image which will notices on the far left, we're showing you the original F plus cell that we talked about in our previous lesson videos which again is going to be a cell that contains the entire F. Plasmid, allowing it to form a pitiless as you see here now recall that the F plasmid has the reversible ability to integrate itself into the host chromosome. And so when it does integrate it forms the HFR cell. So the HFR cell contains the integrated F plasma. And recall that this is a reversible process. So the integrated F plasma can also excites itself back out to form the F plus cell again, so notice we have the arrow going forward and backward to represent this is a reversible process. However, on occasion when the integrated F plasma X ice is itself or removes itself, it is an error prone process. And so occasionally some donor DNA will be excited with the F plasma to create the F. Prime self. And that's what we're showing you over here on this part of the image where the integrated F. Plasmid over here in the HFR self can excites itself and remove part of the chromosomal DNA along with it and that generates over here the F crime cell. And what you'll notice about the F. Prime cell is that the F plasma, the entire F plasma is X. Iced. But so is a small fragment of the chromosomal DNA. And so this here we call this an F. Prime cell. Now in regards to the conjugation of an F. Prime cell. It's important to note that the F prime cells serve as the donor cells and congregations. And so they're able to congregate with f minus recipient cells. And so when they congregate with F minus recipient cells, the F prime cells transfer the chromosomal DNA. That was ex iced as well as the entire f plasma. And so this means that the recipient cell, the F minus recipient cell is going to end up becoming an F. Prime cell as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of F prime cell conjugation. And so notice on the far left over here we're showing you the F. Prime cell which again is going to serve as the donor cell in congregation. And so notice that the F. Prime cell once again contains the excites plasma that has some chromosomal D. N. A. And the entire F plasma here. And so the donor F. Prime cell is able to congregate with the recipient F minus sell and transfer this entire F. Prime plasma. And when it does so, both cells are going to end up being F crime. The donor cell is f prime and the recipient cell goes from being F -2 f. prime. And so this is uh the conclusion and of our brief introduction to uh f prime cell congregation and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

