in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on genome variability. And so scientists have discovered over the years that different strains of a single species can have some genome variability or in other words, different strains of a single species can have some differences in their genome or some differences in their DNA sequences. Now, in order to better understand this genome variability, we need to introduce these two terms that you see down below. And so the genome of all strains within a species is composed of two elements. The first element is called the pan genome and the second element is called the conserved genome or in other words, the core genome. Now the pan genome is referring to all of the genes in every strain of the species. And so this is going to refer to the genes that are unique across different strains as well as the genes that are going to be consistent across different strains. Once again, the pan genome refers to all of the genes in every strain of a species. Now on the other hand, the conserved genome or the core genome does not refer to all of the genes. Instead, it only refers to the genes that are going to be conserved or shared or consistent across every strain of that species. And so in order to better understand these two terms, we have this image that's down below and this image represents the pan genome of uh of a specific species that has three different strains. Strain # one is represented by this green circle, Strain number two is represented by this blue circle over here And then strain # three is represented by this pink circle down below. And so what you'll notice is that these are three different strains of the same species. And when we're collectively looking at all of the genes in every strain of the species, we're looking at the pan genome. And so uh this here represents the pan genome. Uh the genes of strain one strain to and strain three. Now the core genome, the conservative the core genome is only referring to the one the genes that are conserved or shared or consistent. And so in this image, the core genome is represented right here within this shaded area because there's overlap between all three strains. And so we can go ahead and label this as the conserved jeans otherwise known as the core genome. And what we'll see is that the conserved genome is always going to be consistent across uh every strain of that species. But of course each strain is going to have their unique genes as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to genome variability. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about some of the elements that contribute to genome variability. So, I'll see you all in our next video

