Each of the following is a normal constituent of urine except:
A
Urea
B
Sodium ions (Na^+)
C
Glucose
D
Creatinine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the composition of normal urine, which typically includes waste products like urea and creatinine, as well as electrolytes such as sodium ions (Na^+).
Recall that urea is a major nitrogenous waste product formed from protein metabolism and is normally present in urine.
Recognize that sodium ions (Na^+) are electrolytes that are filtered and excreted in urine to help maintain electrolyte balance.
Know that creatinine is a waste product from muscle metabolism and is normally excreted in urine at relatively constant levels.
Identify that glucose is normally reabsorbed completely by the kidneys and is not present in urine unless there is a pathological condition such as diabetes mellitus, making it an abnormal constituent.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason