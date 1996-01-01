Which of the following does NOT describe a susceptible host in the context of microbiology?
An elderly person with chronic health conditions
A person who has been vaccinated against the pathogen
A newborn infant with immature immunity
An individual with a weakened immune system
Step 1: Understand the term 'susceptible host' in microbiology. A susceptible host is an individual who is vulnerable to infection by a pathogen due to factors like weakened immunity, age, or health conditions.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it describes a susceptible host. Consider whether the person’s immune system or protective factors make them vulnerable to infection.
Step 3: Evaluate 'An elderly person with chronic health conditions' — such individuals often have weakened immune defenses, making them susceptible hosts.
Step 4: Evaluate 'A newborn infant with immature immunity' — newborns have underdeveloped immune systems, so they are typically susceptible hosts.
Step 5: Evaluate 'A person who has been vaccinated against the pathogen' — vaccination usually provides immunity, reducing susceptibility, so this option does NOT describe a susceptible host.
