Which of the following is commonly known as hives and is characterized by itchy wheals caused by?
A
Fungal colonization of hair follicles
B
Histamine release from mast cells
C
Excessive keratin production
D
Bacterial infection of the skin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the condition described: 'hives' are itchy, raised wheals on the skin that appear suddenly and can vary in size and shape.
Recall that hives, medically known as urticaria, are caused by an allergic reaction leading to the release of histamine and other chemicals from mast cells in the skin.
Recognize that histamine release causes blood vessels to dilate and become more permeable, leading to fluid leakage into the skin and the characteristic swelling and itching.
Eliminate other options by understanding their typical effects: fungal colonization affects hair follicles causing folliculitis, excessive keratin production leads to thickened skin or calluses, and bacterial infections cause localized inflammation but not hives.
Conclude that the correct cause of hives is the histamine release from mast cells, which matches the clinical presentation of itchy wheals.
