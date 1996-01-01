List the applicable hypersensitivities (type I, II, III, IV) as they relate to the description. Note, more than one type of hypersensitivity may be listed for a given description.





IgG antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.

T cells mediate type _________________ hypersensitivities.

Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be generated in response to pharmaceutical drugs.

Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be associated with autoimmunity.

Type _________________ hypersensitivities require a sensitizing exposure.

IgE antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.