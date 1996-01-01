Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDCV
Produces longest lasting protection.
Master Introduction to Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDCV
Produces longest lasting protection.
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDC
Used for passive immunization.
List the applicable hypersensitivities (type I, II, III, IV) as they relate to the description. Note, more than one type of hypersensitivity may be listed for a given description.
IgG antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
T cells mediate type _________________ hypersensitivities.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be generated in response to pharmaceutical drugs.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be associated with autoimmunity.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities require a sensitizing exposure.
IgE antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n) __________.
a. secondary immunodeficiency
b. complex immunodeficiency
c. acquired immunodeficiency
d. primary immunodeficiency
e. induced immunodeficiency