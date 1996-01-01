Which of the following bacteria is most commonly associated with causing significant harm in the food industry due to foodborne illness outbreaks?
A
Nitrosomonas europaea
B
Salmonella enterica
C
Rhizobium leguminosarum
D
Bacillus subtilis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about bacteria commonly associated with causing significant harm in the food industry due to foodborne illness outbreaks.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Nitrosomonas europaea is involved in nitrogen cycling, Rhizobium leguminosarum is a nitrogen-fixing bacterium associated with plants, Bacillus subtilis is generally non-pathogenic and used in biotechnology, and Salmonella enterica is a well-known pathogen causing foodborne illnesses.
Step 3: Recognize that foodborne illness outbreaks are typically caused by bacteria that can contaminate food and cause disease in humans, such as Salmonella enterica.
Step 4: Recall that Salmonella enterica is frequently implicated in outbreaks linked to contaminated poultry, eggs, and other food products, making it a major concern in food safety.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Salmonella enterica is the bacterium most commonly associated with causing significant harm in the food industry due to foodborne illness outbreaks.
