Which of the following bacterial species is primarily responsible for causing cholera in humans?
A
Vibrio cholerae
B
Staphylococcus aureus
C
Escherichia coli
D
Streptococcus pyogenes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the disease in question: Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine.
Recall the primary causative agent of cholera: The bacterium responsible for cholera is known for producing a potent enterotoxin that leads to severe watery diarrhea.
Review the bacterial species listed: Staphylococcus aureus is commonly associated with skin infections and food poisoning; Escherichia coli can cause various infections but is not the primary cause of cholera; Streptococcus pyogenes is known for causing strep throat and skin infections.
Identify the bacterium Vibrio cholerae: This species is a curved, gram-negative rod that thrives in aquatic environments and is the well-established cause of cholera in humans.
Conclude that among the options, Vibrio cholerae is the bacterial species primarily responsible for causing cholera.
