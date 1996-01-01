Staph bacteria are responsible for which of the following conditions?
A
Tuberculosis
B
Lyme disease
C
Cholera
D
Skin infections such as boils and impetigo
Step 1: Identify the genus and species of bacteria mentioned. 'Staph' refers to Staphylococcus, a genus of Gram-positive bacteria known for causing various infections.
Step 2: Understand the diseases listed and their causative agents. Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Lyme disease by Borrelia burgdorferi, and Cholera by Vibrio cholerae.
Step 3: Recognize that Staphylococcus bacteria commonly cause skin-related infections, such as boils, impetigo, and abscesses, due to their ability to colonize the skin and mucous membranes.
Step 4: Eliminate the diseases not caused by Staphylococcus based on their known bacterial causes, focusing on the fact that Staph bacteria are not responsible for tuberculosis, Lyme disease, or cholera.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct association for Staphylococcus bacteria is with skin infections such as boils and impetigo.
