Infection by ________ accounts for nearly half of all reported cases of vulvovaginitis.
A
Neisseria gonorrhoeae
B
Escherichia coli
C
Candida albicans
D
Trichomonas vaginalis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of vulvovaginitis, which is an inflammation of the vulva and vagina often caused by infections.
Review common infectious agents responsible for vulvovaginitis, including bacteria, fungi, and protozoa.
Recall that Trichomonas vaginalis is a protozoan parasite known to cause a significant proportion of vulvovaginitis cases, often characterized by a frothy discharge and irritation.
Compare the prevalence of infections caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae (a bacterium causing gonorrhea), Escherichia coli (commonly associated with urinary tract infections), and Candida albicans (a fungus causing yeast infections) in relation to vulvovaginitis.
Conclude that Trichomonas vaginalis accounts for nearly half of all reported cases of vulvovaginitis based on its epidemiological significance and clinical presentation.
