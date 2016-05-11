Which of the following best describes the primary mechanisms of action of alcohols on bacterial cells?
A
Block ribosomal function and protein synthesis
B
Interfere with cell wall synthesis
C
Denature proteins and disrupt cell membranes
D
Inhibit DNA replication and transcription
Step 1: Understand that alcohols are commonly used as disinfectants and antiseptics in microbiology due to their ability to kill or inhibit microbial growth.
Step 2: Recall that the primary mechanism of action of alcohols involves their interaction with bacterial cell components, particularly proteins and membranes.
Step 3: Recognize that alcohols cause denaturation of proteins, which means they disrupt the three-dimensional structure of proteins, rendering them nonfunctional.
Step 4: Understand that alcohols also disrupt the lipid bilayer of bacterial cell membranes, increasing membrane permeability and leading to leakage of cellular contents.
Step 5: Conclude that the combined effect of protein denaturation and membrane disruption leads to bacterial cell death, which is why the best description is 'Denature proteins and disrupt cell membranes.'
