Which group of microorganisms is most likely to spoil a freshwater trout preserved with salt?
A
Halophilic bacteria
B
Lactic acid bacteria
C
Molds
D
Thermophilic archaea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the preservation method used—in this case, salt is used to preserve the freshwater trout. Salt creates a high osmotic environment that inhibits the growth of many microorganisms by drawing water out of their cells.
Step 2: Identify the types of microorganisms listed and their typical environmental preferences: Halophilic bacteria thrive in high-salt environments; Lactic acid bacteria are generally tolerant to moderate salt but not extreme; Molds usually prefer less salty, moist environments; Thermophilic archaea prefer high temperatures rather than salty conditions.
Step 3: Analyze which group can survive and grow in the salty environment created by the salt preservation. Since salt inhibits most microbes, only those adapted to high salt concentrations (halophiles) can proliferate.
Step 4: Conclude that halophilic bacteria are the most likely to spoil the salted freshwater trout because they are adapted to high salt concentrations and can overcome the preservative effect of salt.
Step 5: Remember that understanding microbial ecology and environmental adaptations is key to predicting spoilage organisms in different preservation conditions.
